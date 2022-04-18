Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,089. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

