CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after buying an additional 357,299 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

