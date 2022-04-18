DAOventures Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $332,138.36 and $1,972.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005158 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.