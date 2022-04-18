Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $24.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Delek US shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 1,550 shares traded.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $7,037,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Delek US by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.