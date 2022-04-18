Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLTNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. 35,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of August 24, 2021, it owned and operated 13 retail stores under the Delta 9 brand name.

