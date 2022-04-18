Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $146.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

Clorox stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 80.0% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clorox by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

