DIGG (DIGG) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20,961.74 or 0.53085109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $128,357.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.25 or 0.07410661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.58 or 0.99694931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048728 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

