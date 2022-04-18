Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.9 days.

CWXZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.78. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

