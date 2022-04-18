Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EBMT opened at $21.55 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

