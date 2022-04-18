Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 8,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,823,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 62.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

