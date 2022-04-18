Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003564 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $135.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,223,706 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

