EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 73.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 51.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.