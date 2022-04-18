Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expro Group traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,514,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

