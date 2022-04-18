GokuMarket Credit Price Tops $0.0601 on Major Exchanges (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $189,700.27 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

