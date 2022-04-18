Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.30 to $7.25. The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.28. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 15,618 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $815.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

