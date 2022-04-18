Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

