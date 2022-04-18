Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $3,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

