HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

