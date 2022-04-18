Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $849.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

