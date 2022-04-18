International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.
Shares of IP stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
