International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

