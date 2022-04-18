iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,890. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

