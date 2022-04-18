Kalmar Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $56,778.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.25 or 0.07410661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.58 or 0.99694931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048728 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,996 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.