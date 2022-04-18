Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

LEN opened at $76.77 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

