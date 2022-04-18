Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.14 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

