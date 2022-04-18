Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

