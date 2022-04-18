Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $121.99 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

