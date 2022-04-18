Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,614 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,273,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.