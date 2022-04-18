Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.40. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,972. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

