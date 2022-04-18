Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $415.65 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

