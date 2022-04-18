Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

SYY stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

