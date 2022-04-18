Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

