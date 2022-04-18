Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $420.57 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.53 and a 200-day moving average of $435.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.