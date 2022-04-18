Mackay Shields LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

