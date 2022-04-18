Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $176.44.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

