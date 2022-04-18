Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

