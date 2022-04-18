Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

