Mackay Shields LLC Sells 462 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $330.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.