Mackay Shields LLC Sells 479 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $246.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.91 and its 200 day moving average is $242.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

