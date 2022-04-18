Mackay Shields LLC Sells 490 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,535,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $234.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

