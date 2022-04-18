Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

