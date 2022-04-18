Mackay Shields LLC Sells 700 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.07.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $355.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.60. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

