Mackay Shields LLC Sells 722 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.33.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $213.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average of $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

