Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

