Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

NYSE:MLM opened at $364.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.40 and its 200-day moving average is $395.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

