McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $323.25 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $329.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

