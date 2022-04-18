Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,318.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,387.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,468.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

