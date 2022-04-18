MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 1295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

