Moonriver 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.23 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Moonriver has a market cap of $217.25 million and $22.23 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.23 or 0.00139955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.75 or 0.07406302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,384.95 or 0.99802279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,308,052 coins and its circulating supply is 3,933,566 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

