Morgan Stanley Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $50.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

