Morgan Stanley Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $32.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

PBF Energy stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

